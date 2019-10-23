Bike ride to aid child with cancer

Markham Markham

LUMBERTON — Friends of a 10-year-old cancer patient as well as other well-wishers will hit the road on Saturday to raise money to help pay for the child’s medical expenses.

The Hope for Princess Hanna motorcycle/car ride, in honor of Hanna Markham, is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Emerge Gymnastics, located at 500 Peterson Drive in Lumberton. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The entry fee for motorcycles with one rider is $15, and $20 for two riders. The per-car fee is $25. The event also will feature a yard sale, bounce house, raffles and concessions.

Markham was diagnosed with metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma at the age of 2 and has been battling cancer since.

Kenan Lundy met Markham during a fun gym night at Lumberton Gymnastics. During fun gym nights the gym was open to children who were not enrolled in the gym so they could play freely in the facility, she said.

Lundy, owner of the now closed gymnastics school, soon learned Markham’s story and was moved by the tale.

“I have been trying to do something for her for quite some time,” she said.

With the help of her friend Heather Spivey an idea was born, Lundy said.

“I really wanted to do a fundraiser for Hanna,” Spivey said. “I said ‘I want to help, let’s do it.’”

Spivey said the fundraiser is an effort to rally the community on behalf of Markham.

Markham and her family are in Tennessee, where the child is undergoing treatment, Spivey said. The family will not be able to make it to the event, but are grateful for the support.

“I have been in contact with her family, and they are super grateful and appreciative, and I think overwhelmed with gratitude,” Lundy said.

Markham loves her cats and dying her hair pink and blue, Lundy said. She described Markham as “super smart, well-spoken and wise beyond her years” and having a great sense of humor.

On March 16, 2012, Melissa and Brad Markham learned their only child had cancer, Lundy said.

Fevers, vomiting, rashes and loud snoring alerted Markham’s parents to seek medical treatment for their daughter. It was discovered that a cancerous tumor had formed in the child’s lungs. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

For more information about the event, call Spivey at 910-316-4701 or Lundy at 910-734-1179.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

