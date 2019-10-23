Bill boosting teacher pay getting traction

Elmore Elmore Graham Graham

RALEIGH — Legislation is making its way through the General Assembly that will give teachers a pay raise, but not what was promised in the two-year state budget vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Bill 377 was passed out of the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget Committee on Wednesday after the legislation’s original language was substituted out in favor of the pay raise language. The legislation now must be approved by the full Senate and then sent to the House for a vote on whether or not to approve the altered legislation.

When the legislation will reach the House is uncertain, Rep. Charles Graham said.

“It’s a waiting game,” the Democrat from Lumberton said.

But, he intends to support the legislation when it does reach the House, Graham said.

He always wants to support legislation that shows state lawmakers have not forgotten the state’s educators and that they stand with them, said Graham, himself a former educator. The state’s educators have been advocating for higher pay and benefits as a way to keep the state’s salary range competitive with surrounding states in order to attract the best teachers and keep teachers in the classroom.

“I wholeheartedly support it,” Graham said.

House Bill 377 addresses only step pay increases for teachers. It does not initiate the 3.5% pay raise contained in the two-year state spending plan that would have spent $23.9 billion in the fiscal year that started July 1. Cooper, who wanted a 9.1% pay raise for teachers, vetoed that budget on June 28, one day after the General Assembly gave it final approval. That put a freeze on pay raises for all state employees.

Cooper has said he would not sign the budget unless it expand Medicaid.

“Gov. Cooper froze teacher pay as part of his Medicaid-or-nothing budget ultimatum strategy. As conversations continue about teacher raises, we’re passing legislation to unfreeze teacher salaries so they can finally get the increases they were promised last year,” said Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga.

The legislation establishes a new monthly schedule for step pay increases based on years of teaching experience. The new schedule ranges from $3,500 for teachers with zero years of experience to $5,200 for teachers with 25 and more years of experience.

The legislation also contains salary supplements based on qualifications. For example, teachers with a National Board qualification would receive a supplement each month of 12% of their monthly salary and “teachers with licensure based on academic preparation at the six-year degree level shall receive a salary supplement of one hundred twenty-six dollars ($126.00) per month in addition to the supplement provided to them as ‘M’ teachers,” according to language in the legislation.

“The legislation advanced today also provides step increases and bonuses to attract principals with strong records of success to turn around underperforming schools, consistent with the provisions in the budget that Governor Cooper vetoed earlier this year,” a press release issued by Senate Republicans reads in part.

House Bill 377 started out as legislation sponsored by Rep. Jeffrey Elmore to reduce and eliminate certain testing in the public schools. However, most of the language in that legislation was preserved in the Senate version and was signed in to law by the governor on Sept. 4, said Elmore, the Republican representative of Alexander and Wilkes counties.

Whether or not the pay increases in the vetoed budget will be revisited is not certain, said Elmore, who has 19 years experience as a teacher. It is possible the issue will be taken up again during the legislative short session that begins in May.

“I would love to see the budget revisited so we could look at the pay raises in the short session,” Elmore say.

For that to happen, the Democrats and the Republicans will have to talk to one another and put an end to the budget impasse, he said. Lawmakers and the governor must find a way to reach agreement on pay raises and Medicaid expansion.

“I hate that teachers are being used as political pawns,” Elmore said.

