Man charged with human trafficking

October 23, 2019
RALEIGH — A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in Robeson County and charged with human trafficking.

Andrew Francisco Daw, 28, was arrested by special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Southeastern District Office in Fayetteville, according to the SBI. Daw was charged with one count of human trafficking of an adult victim and booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond

Daw’s arrest is the result of an operation conducted by the SBI and its Special Operations Division, Computer Crimes Unit, Human Trafficking Unit and SBI intelligence analysts, according to the SBI. In addition to the arrest of Daw, three human trafficking victims were identified. Members of the nonprofit 5 Sparrows were present to assist those victims.

5 Sparrows helps victims of human trafficking as they recover and begin the healing process from the tragedy of sexual exploitation.

The investigation is ongoing.

