Police suspect foul play after discovery of body

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police suspect “foul play” in the death of a 39-year-old Lumberton man whose body was found Thursday morning.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the body of Stelton McMillan was found by officers at about 3:12 a.m. lying in the 1200 block area of Wren Street, just off Seneca Street. Parker said that evidence collected at the scene suggests foul play.

An autopy will be performed either locally or at the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

City police are being assisted in the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. Parker said this morning that interviews were being conducted as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detectives David Williford or Yvett Pitts. Callers can remain anonymous.

