UNCP waives application fee through Sunday

LUMBERTON — Nearly 400 people rose to their feet to applaud after a survivor shared her story of overcoming drug addiction during the Palmer Prevention Inc.’s 22nd annual Red Ribbon Kick Off Luncheon at Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center.

Renee Chavis made her way to the stage in tears to recount her battle with drug addiction.

“I am a recovering addict 15 years clean and a domestic violence victim,” she said.

Her story began in the late 1990s when she was introduced to cocaine and began using with a boyfriend on the weekends. Chavis said the dependency cost her custody of her five children and plunged her into 15 years of depression.

“I was told I would never get my kids back,” she said.

Ten years ago, Chavis said her life changed for the better when she stumbled upon Palmer Prevention, Inc.

“I had been clean five years. I needed someone to give me a drug test,” she said.

But she couldn’t afford to pay for one at the hospital. So she called the agency. And she was given much more than she asked for. Chavis was offered a job and a new support system.

She began working with the agency’s My Fair Lady Program under a contract with the Health Department, which enabled her to share her story and provide HIV tests and resources to prostitutes and female prisoners.

“I received a clientele of females who just needed someone to listen,” she said.

And she did.

Chavis said she also got her kids back, with the support of the Palmer Prevention.

“It took a long time for someone to hear me,” she said.

To those who know someone struggling with addiction, Chavis spoke about the importance of listening.

“Taking time to listen might save a life,” she said.

Chavis now is employed as a certified nursing assistant and is studying American Sign Language, with hopes of becoming an interpreter.

Also taking the stage was Elyse Powell, a N.C. Department of Health and Human Services state opioid coordinator.

“We all know that opioid addiction is just one piece of a larger puzzle …,” she said. “The drug is the symptom, the addiction is the disease.”

Powell spoke about the state’s opioid action plan that was launched in June 2017.

The program provided opioid training for more than 3,000 doctors and worked to add survivors to six emergency departments to help provide support for overdose victims. Since the launch of the program, the state has seen a 10% decline in opioid overdose visits to emergency departments, Powell said.

The plan also provided treatment to 12,000 people without health insurance, she said.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the treatment was made possible from more than $54 million in federal funding. Opioid prescriptions also decreased by 24% in the state since the program’s start.

The state also launched a North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan 2.0, which seeks to reduce opioid deaths and help connect recovering addicts with treatment and support.

“As we all know, we have so much more work to do,” Powell said.

The problem of drug addiction will not be cured until an individual’s underlying problem or reason for addiction is first addressed and treated, she said. According to the department’s website, five lives were lost per day in 2017 to unintentional overdoses.

The dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes among adolescents were presented by Dylan Stocks, lead coordinator for adolescent and parent alcohol and drug education program for Palmer Prevention

Stocks said the devices can impair brain development among adolescents, affecting the areas that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. The vapor-like substance produced is actually aerosol, which contains cancer-causing chemicals; heavy metals, such as nickel, tin or led; flavoring; and nicotine.

Stocks said the aerosol is dangerous, but the most concerning substance is nicotine.

“They’re unknowingly exposing themselves to a very powerful drug that is nicotine,” Stocks said.

Doing s, can potentially set adolescents on the path to become “life-long dependents” of the drug, Stocks said.

Thomas Norton, executive director of Palmer Prevention Inc., speaks Thursday to about 400 attendees of the agency's 22nd annual Red Ribbon Luncheon at Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center.

Jessica Horne Staff writer