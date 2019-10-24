City working for FEMA dollars to help hurricane victims

Horne Horne

LUMBERTON — The city is in the process of finding federal money for 105 homeowners whose properties were victims of floodwaters generated by Hurricane Florence.

The homeowners have applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to have their property bought by the city or elevated to at least 2 feet above the base flood level.

Seventy-three of the homeowners applied to have their property bought by the city. Those properties are on Best Drive, Stirling Drive, Main Street, Spearman Street, Sampson Street, Maryland Street, Canal Street, Holly Street, Highland Street, Elmhurst Drive, Marshall Street, Fifth Street, Martin Luther King Jr., Drive, N.C. 41, Starlite Drive, Chambers Street, Hines Street, Westminster Road, Hampstead Road, Halsey Street, Piccadilly Circle, Kensington Street, Berkeley Lane, Abby Lane, National Avenue, Regents Street, Kings Cross Road, Oregon Street, Howard Street, Vann Drive, Taylor Street, Woodlawn Street, Willow Street, Bryant Street, Rose Court and Tartan Road.

Thirty-two homeowners applied for money to have their homes elevated. Those homes are on Kenny Biggs Road, Elmhurst Drive, Spearman Street, Alamac Road, Macon Street, Michigan Circle, Starlite Drive, Side Street, Front Street, Page Street, Cavalier Street, Cadaris Circle, Bullard Street, Westminster Road, Princeton Street, Kale Drive, Regents Street, Buckingham Circle, Vann Drive, Waynes Road, Edens Avenue, Kenny Biggs Road and Spruce Street.

Maps of the project areas associated with the grant applications can be reviewed by contacting Deputy City Manager Brandon Love at 910-671-3976.

The property owners will not receive the grant money awarded by FEMA, said Brian Nolley, city Community Development administrator. As it was with the relief and recovery programs related to Hurricane Matthew, any and all grant money awarded will be funneled through the city. The grant program calls for the city to pay out the money up front and then seek reimbursement from the state.

It is too early to say how much this will cost the city in upfront costs, City Manager Wayne Horne said. With Matthew, which struck in October 2016, FEMA took grant applications for acquisition by the city, demolition and rebuild, and elevation, performed a cost/benefit analysis and awarded grants for approved projects. The agency then placed a cap on what could be spent on each project. The cap for acquisition was set at $267,000, $176,000 for elevation and $156,000 for demolition and rebuilt.

But the current grant application process related to Hurricane Florence, which struck in September 2018, is limited to acquisition and elevation, Horne said.

In the past, acquisition by the city has meant the home would be torn down and the property would be allowed to revert to a natural state. There is some question as to whether or not a neighborhood homeowners association or the city would be allowed to beautify each space and use it for a common area or some other communal purpose.

“I’m pretty sure you would, but we must set down with FEMA and see what they allow,” Horne said.

A spokesperson for the FEMA office in Washington, D.C., said what is done with green spaces is a local issue.

Horne said the city already has had two public meetings about the potential green spaces along Meadow Branch near Jerry Giles Park and on Kinlaw Road near the Scottish Packing Co Inc. The purpose of the meetings was to get public input into possibly using the green spaces for recreation and/or education. City leaders also wanted members of the community to have a hand in planning out potential uses. The city already has discussed building a walking trail along the Meadow Branch green spaces.

“Anything we do has to be approved,” Horne said.

Information about the grant applications for the 105 properties was in an advertisement printed in The Robesonian on Sept. 28 and Oct. 18, Brian Nolley said.

“We are required to publicize that twice within 30 days as part of the application process,” he said.

The 30-day window begins with the first publication, he said. The first publication also was the start of a public comment period that ends Saturday.

According to the advertisement, comments should be made in writing and addressed to the City of Lumberton, Attn: Mr. Brandon Love or Mr. Brian Nolley, or emailed [email protected] or [email protected]

Members of the public are welcome to ask questions about the applications and the applications process or make general comments about the process, or about the acquisition or elevation of homes, he said.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

