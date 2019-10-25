Mold education, treatment and removal workshop to be held on Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A countywide mold education, treatment and removal workshop has been scheduled for Tuesday at Bethany Presbyterian Church.

The free workshop, sponsored by the Mold Busters Program of Sustainable Sandhills, is to begin at 6 p.m. and is co-sponsored by the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition. Bethany Presbyterian Church is located at 700 East Elizabethtown Road.

The workshop will include information on mold and its health risks. Participants will learn how mold is formed and how to identify, clean, treat and remove mold with proper equipment, supplies and protective gear.

Greg Kearney, a mold specialist and associate professor in the Department of Public Health at East Carolina University, will be present to answer questions about mold, mold testing and treatment.

Created in response to the rise in mold and mold-related health concerns in the wake of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Mold Busters is a hands-on education and training program that develops the knowledge and skills of community members to clean and remove mold from their homes, businesses and houses of faith. Safety supplies, including goggles, N95 respirators and gloves, will be given to participants who attend the workshop.

Residents, civic groups and faith communities interested in hosting a Mold Busters workshop in Robeson County may contact Mac Legerton at 910-736-5573 or email him at [email protected]

