Lumberton police say man whose body was found Thursday died of a gunshot

October 25, 2019
Shown is an image taken from a video that can be seen on The Robesonian’s Facebook page. Lumberton police say the video shows a man riding his bike in the area around the time of Stelton Stelton’s death.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police say the 39-year-old Lumberton man whose body was found Thursday morning died of a gunshot wound.

The determination is the results of an autopsy performed on Stelton McMillan, police Capt. Terry Parker said.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who can be seen in a video riding a bicycle in the area around the time of Stelton’s death. The video can be seen on The Robesonian’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=451513858827563.

“The person on the bicycle is believed to have been in the immediate area around the time of Mr. McMillan’s death and we would like to speak with them,” Parker said.

McMillan’s body was found by officers about 3:12 a.m. Thursday lying in the 1200 block of Wren Street, just off Seneca Street.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with detectives David Williford or Yvett Pitts. Callers can remain anonymous.

