Local leaders mourn the passing of David Ray Shaw

LUMBERTON — Local leaders are mourning the loss of a longtime public servant, and saver of many lives.

David Ray Shaw, of Lumberton, died Wednesday at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill at the age of 80.

Shaw was the owner-operator of Shaw Office Supplies for 32 years. He retired from the Lumberton Rescue Unit after 30 years of service as an EMT. During his time on the unit, he also served as a rescue diver.

“He was our go-to diver in the early 80s, and he has saved countless lives as a rescue member,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Others remember Shaw for his good heart and passion for helping others.

“We’ve been friends all my life,” Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor said.

Taylor, who also serves with the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, said the two worked together often responding to calls. Shaw was dependable, he said.

“He was always there, you could look for him,” Taylor said.

Robert Ivey, commander of Lumberton Rescue & EMS, said he learned much from Shaw since joining the unit in 1978 as an EMT.

“Ray really made me a better person,” Ivey said.

Shaw taught him the importance of showing others respect and being prepared on the job, he said.

He considered Shaw a community “icon” and looked up to him for his leadership skills, knowledge of rescue techniques and experience in the life-saving business, Ivey said.

Shaw was outspoken, straightforward and innovative during his time at the unit, he said.

“He loved this organization,” the commander said.

Shaw also was instrumental in building the new unit and moving the former Robeson Rescue Unit from Godwin Avenue to its current location on North Roberts Avenue, Ivey said.

After his retirement Shaw continued to support the unit and was named along with 20 others as honorary members of the unit, Ivey said.

Shaw was “a good man,” said Capt. Terry Parker, of the Lumberton Police Department.

And he loved to talk.

“Ray, boy, he’d talk your ears off,” Parker said with a laugh.

In all of the stories and memories that were shared, one thing is sure, Parker said. He will be missed.

“A great man has left us to join our Heavenly Father. Ray Shaw was a dedicated family man, business man and served as a public servant for over 30 years as a member of the Lumberton Rescue Unit. There is no doubt that he will be missed by everyone that knew him,” Sheriff Wilkins wrote in a Facebook post.

“Many of us that served with Ray on the rescue unit have many stories and memories we will cherish forever. Please continue to pray for Ray’s family and friends…,” the post reads in part.

Shaw’s family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. located at 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton, with Dr. Lynn Bullock and the Rev. David Hawes officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

