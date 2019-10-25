County Board of Elections to hear complaint against Loistene DeFreece

LUMBERTON — A smile stretched across the face of a 3-year-old Thursday who has been battling cancer for the past year.

Ayden Locklear, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was surprised with a new playset courtesy of the Roc Solid Foundation and State Farm. State Farm agents, family and friends cheered when Ayden’s mother, Brittany Locklear, removed her hands from his eyes so he could get his first look at his new playset which came complete with benches, a table, a rock wall, ladder, slide, swing beam and upper and lower fort.

“We are very grateful,” Brittany said. “He’s been through a lot.”

Ian Locklear, Ayden’s father, was brought to tears while thanking the volunteers.

“I’m trying not to cry but it’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” he said.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday about 20 regional State Farm agents and representatives of Roc Solid Foundation took over Ian and Brittany’s backyard for the morning to install the playset. The project was part of the State Farm’s yearly service project. In the past, the group has worked in a food bank, stuffed bags for military troops and built a habitat.

“We have 40 or so agents in our territory,” Lumberton State Farm agent Josh Whitley say. “It’s just one of those opportunities that instead of individually doing things we come together as a group.”

During the build, the volunteers were divided into small groups of three to help assemble the set. While the work was being done, a stretch limo carried Ayden, his family and a few friends to breakfast at IHOP and to Defy Gravity in Fayetteville.

“It was all just pieces when we got here,” Whitley said.

When the set was complete all of the volunteers wrote words of encouragement on the playset, with only one rule governing what could be written.

“We don’t want to see anything about cancer — no ‘get well soons,’” said Unique Pierre, a program coordinator for Roc Solid Foundation.”This is a cancer-free playset.”

Roc Solid Foundation’s goal is to build hope for children fighting cancer through the power of play. The organization is best known for its two major initiatives: surprising children with brand-new playsets and providing Roc Solid Ready Bags to families when they first hear the devastating news that their child has cancer.

The organization has built more than 500 playsets across the country through partnerships with children’s hospitals, including those in North Carolina, where more than 40 have been installed this year. Once the hospital refers a patient, the foundation steps in to work with the family.

“They completely trust us,” Pierre said. “We take over their backyard.”

Pierre said the playset can act as a medicine for children.

“A lot of kids, when they go through chemo they lose their footing and believe it or not, this helps them with their mobility,” Pierre said. “It keeps them active. I think it’s the best thing for a little kid who has had to sit at home for a year.”

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common childhood cancer, accounting for about 30% of all pediatric cancer. There are about 3,000 cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and youths up to age 21 each year in the United States.

“When kids are diagnosed with pediatric cancer they cannot afford to get sick,” Pierre said.

Ayden’s mom said his sickness has taken him away from doing some of the things that children do every day.

“He hasn’t been able to be around kids or go to daycare because of his immune system,” she said.

“He is limited to the house during his treatment,” Brittany added. “He can’t go to public parks and places because of germs. So this is a germ-free zone that he can enjoy with his neighbors.”

Despite Ayden’s illness, Brittany describe him as being “full of energy.”

“He’s very outgoing and loves being outside,” she said.

Ayden was shy at first with the crowd of people watching and pointing cameras at him, but he soon began to play on the playset.

“It’s been a rough year and a half but I thank God we made it,” Ian said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

Whitley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7537.jpg Whitley Pierre https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7547.jpg Pierre Volunteers with State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation stand before a play set they built for 3-year-old Ayden Locklear on Thursday. The group surprised Locklear, who has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than a year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7546.jpg Volunteers with State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation stand before a play set they built for 3-year-old Ayden Locklear on Thursday. The group surprised Locklear, who has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than a year. A playset was built Thursday by State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation volunteers for Ayden Locklear, 3, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia a year ago. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7551.jpg A playset was built Thursday by State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation volunteers for Ayden Locklear, 3, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia a year ago. Ayden Lockear prepares for a drop down his new slide on Thursday. The 3-year-old, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was surprised with the playset by State Farm agents and Roc Solid Foundation volunteers. The volunteers spent the day building the set while Ayden and his parents were taken to IHOP and Defy Gravity via limo. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7557.jpg Ayden Lockear prepares for a drop down his new slide on Thursday. The 3-year-old, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was surprised with the playset by State Farm agents and Roc Solid Foundation volunteers. The volunteers spent the day building the set while Ayden and his parents were taken to IHOP and Defy Gravity via limo. Ian and Brittany Locklear were brought to tears Thursday while thanking Roc Solid Foudation, which provided a playset for their 3-year-old son Ayden, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7561.jpg Ian and Brittany Locklear were brought to tears Thursday while thanking Roc Solid Foudation, which provided a playset for their 3-year-old son Ayden, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer