Fluctuating euthanasia rate at animal shelter on the rise again

LUMBERTON — The euthanasia rate at the Robeson County Animal Shelter is the highest it has been since 2001, and the county accounts for 9% of the animals put to death at rescue facilities throughout North Carolina.

In 2018, 55,900 dogs and cats were euthanized in North Carolina animal shelters, according to data by Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization. Robeson County reported 4,493 euthanized animals that year, according to a 2018 Public Animal Shelter Report by N.C. Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Records show county numbers have fluctuated over the years, but have been on the rise recently. In 2010, 2,073 animals were euthanized, which was 46% of animals taken in. The rate increased to 65% of 3,726 animals in 2015 and 94% of 4,778 in 2018.

County Health Department Director Bill Smith said the county animal shelter has seen a decrease in the number of animals put to death since the 1990s, but Public Animal Shelter Reports by the N.C. Agriculture and Consumer Services only date back to 2001. In 2001, 4,226 animals were euthanized, or 95% of the animals taken in.

But, there are a number of reasons for that, said Smith, whose department manages the county animal shelter. The number of rescues, or adoptions, fluctuates depending on the animals available and their health conditions.

Another component is that many people can’t afford to take on the financial responsibility of adopting and caring for the animals, according to Jason Allison, director of the Robeson County Animal Shelter.

“A lot of people just can’t financially afford to have dogs,” Allison said. “And they take on more than they can chew, so to say. And they have good intentions and it just gets to a point where they just can’t do it anymore.”

The large need for animal rescue in the area also plays a role, he said. That need adds significant challenges to the adoption of animals at the county shelter.

“Since many shelters in the South have excess animals it is easy to move onto another site and that is what happens,” Smith said of rescue groups that transport animals to other facilities for adoption.

Smith said that the threat of shelter overcrowding also can factor into decisions to euthanize.

But, the Robeson County Animal Shelter recently added 10 new quarantine pens that can help in the case of overcrowding, Allison said. Those pens are used to house puppies before they are introduced to the rest of the population.

The shelter has 125 dog pens, 34 cat pens and a state-approved capacity to house 159 animals, Allison said.

Of the dog pens, 100 are used for adoptions and 15 to quarantine sick or dangerous dogs, such as a dog that has bitten someone, he said. Cat pens can be divided in order to house two cats per pen.

The shelter was attending to 98 animals, as of Friday afternoon. But the numbers can change at any moment.

“We receive animals every day,” he said.

One way the public can help decrease the euthanasia rate in the county is to participate in spay and neuter programs. The N.C. Spay/Neuter program is available to residents whose annual income is lower than the federal poverty guideline set by the Department of Health and Human Services. The federal poverty guideline for a one-person household is $12,490, a two-person is $16,910, and a family of four is $25,750.

The program covers the cost of the procedure, according to N.C. Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Robeson County operates on a voucher system.

“We hand out vouchers that most local vets accept,” Smith said. “Local vets bill us, we pay and then seek reimbursement from the state if the fund has not been depleted.”

Vouchers are available at the animal shelter located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, and at the Robeson County Department of Public Health, located at 460 Country Club Road, every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Citizens apply, and if they are residents and meet the income qualifications they are given a voucher to be taken to the vet when the pet is spayed or neutered. Expenses incurred above and beyond the procedure are the owner’s responsibility,” Smith said.

The Robeson County Veterinary Medical Association also offers a Spay/Neuter Improve Pets program twice a year, during September and March.

Prices are lowered during the event, with fees based on pet weight, surgery needed and the use of anesthesia. Any additional medical needs, such as pain pills, aren’t included in the price. Also, if an animal hasn’t been vaccinated against rabies, a vaccination is a treatment requirement.

The spay/neuter procedure normally costs as much as $150, depending on the size and breed of the animal. All pet owners qualify for the discount regardless of income, and the owner doesn’t have to live in Robeson County.

Administrators cite many factors

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

