Frannys to hold adoption Saturday

October 28, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs of all ages available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

To fill out an application for an adoption, email [email protected]

Donations such as dog and cat food are always welcome by the nonprofit, as well as items that might be used for its upcoming yard sale, which is on Nov. 16.

