Dec. 14 event honors veterans

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A wreath-laying ceremony has been scheduled for noon Dec. 14 at noon at Gardens of Faith Cemetery to honor fallen veterans.

Gardens of Faith, an official Wreaths Across America location, will join more than 1,200 other locations across the country for National Wreath Across America Day. The Lumberton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8969 and the Colonel Thomas Robeson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will serve as host of the event.

Local volunteers and fundraising groups raised more than $2,000 in 2018 to place 183 wreaths on the headstones or fallen service members at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. The annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America’s mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, thus ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Gardens of Faith Cemetery is located at 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

