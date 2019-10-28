Crime report

LUMBERTON — While young actors rehearsed this week for the annual production of “A Robeson County Christmas,” behind the scenes the staff of the Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater labored over the first major expansion in the building’s 91-year history.

A 9,000-square-foot, $1.5 million addition to the Civic Center was approved by the Lumberton City Council earlier this month. The expansion of programming possibilities will change the way the Civic Center works and the way it is regarded by its friends and patrons.

The addition also will enhance the prospects for Lumberton’s resurgent downtown. Mayor Bruce Davis said the building will be a true civic center, which will be good for the downtown and all of Lumberton.

“This will be a nice addition to our city, and it won’t cost the taxpayers anything more,” Davis said. “The expansion of our civic center will increase traffic downtown and be good for business in general.”

Davis called the decision to expand the center a no-brainer, and the City Council agreed with him by voting unanimously to give the project the green light.

One of the key elements to the expansion is that the cramped lobby will be expanded. Next to the lobby will be a great room, capable of seating 250 people, and able to host meetings, conferences, parties, weddings, dinner theater and a cast party for the 2021 holiday extravaganza.

Center Director Richard Sceiford said, “Historic theaters have been at the heart of downtown revitalization in many cities.

“This type of project ignites a spark in cities, large and small. I’m so proud of this place, and I’m especially proud that we bring everyone here.”

The expansion is the second major construction project in Sceiford’s 13-year tenure. In 2008, the City Council invested $2 million in a major renovation that saved a theater that has had many close calls with the wrecking ball.

The cost of the addition will be rolled into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan for the earlier renovation for a $2.7 million, 40-year loan. The city’s annual cost of $90,000 will remain unchanged, and the Civic Center Foundation will pay the balance with funds from the city’s hotel tax.

The appearance of the addition will blend with the architecture of the historic theater. It will be set back several feet from the front of the theater, so it will “compliment not “overshadow” the historic theatre, Sceiford said.

For the money, the Civic Center will get a 3,775-square-foot special events space that can seat 250 people. It comes with a catering kitchen, smaller conference room, office, storage and space for set construction.

“We get 15 to 20 calls a month from people looking for space for all types of events,” Sceiford said. “Besides renting to the public, the event space will be very valuable to the internal mission of the Civic Center.

“What sparked the idea for the addition in my mind was a post-show reception we had for “Steel Magnolias” across the street in the old First Union building. It was really special.”

The expanded lobby is especially important to the theater, Sceiford said.

“I cannot emphasize how important the expanded lobby will be,” he said. “The current lobby can hold 50 to 60 people, not nearly enough for a 450-seat theater.”

Concession offerings and ticketing space will expand. Theatergoers will be able to socialize and have coffee and a sweet roll as they wait for the show to begin, and after the show, they can meet with performers.

“The lobby will change people’s perception of our programs, and increase our audience,” Sceiford said.

There are plenty of people to thank for putting the project on line, including the City Council, which has a vision for expanding the mission of the Civic Center, Sceiford said. A committee of the center’s board of directors worked on the project for a year and a half before presenting it to the council.

So, while the actors rehearsed this week, Sceiford prepared to meet next week with USDA representatives to nail down the loan. When financing is settled, the architect will produce engineering plans to be put out for bid.

If all goes well, groundbreaking may happen next spring, and the old Carolina Theater, which once staged vaudeville acts and movies, will have another new life as a true civic center for Lumberton and Robeson County sometime around the summer of 2021.

Davis Preparations were underway Friday evening for “A Robeson County Christmas,” with a practice session for the chorus line and choir. Kendrix Singletary, at rear, is the director of the popular holiday event. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Davis-1.jpg Davis Preparations were underway Friday evening for “A Robeson County Christmas,” with a practice session for the chorus line and choir. Kendrix Singletary, at rear, is the director of the popular holiday event. Preparations were underway Friday evening for “A Robeson County Christmas,” with a practice session for the chorus line and choir. Kendrix Singletary, at rear, is the director of the popular holiday event. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Center.jpg Preparations were underway Friday evening for “A Robeson County Christmas,” with a practice session for the chorus line and choir. Kendrix Singletary, at rear, is the director of the popular holiday event.

Staff plans for big expansion

Scott Bigelow Staff writer