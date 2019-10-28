Crime report

October 28, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Steven Chavis, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Kenny Caulder, Pinewood Road, Fairmont; Micheal Dillings, Johns Road, Maxton; Jesse Quinones, Doc Henderson Road, Maxton; Janet Locklear, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Phaylene McKinnon, U.S. 2301 North, St. Pauls; Sharon Evans, Candlestick Lane, Fairmont; Timothy McKenzie, McMillan Road, Maxton; and Aaron Locklear, Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Britt, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Jose Gaona, Bryant Road, Red Springs; and The Happy Farm, Modest Road, Maxton.

Demarreon McDaniel, of Panthers Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an armed assault.

Arnold West, of West 36th Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two Labrador retrievers, valued at $1,000, and caused $100 in damages to the dog fence at Fence Solutions on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.