Health initiative kicks off Tuesday

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County will consider during a special meeting four candidates, three women and a man, to fill the vacant District 1 seat.

Patricia McDougald, Vitha Nemeroff, Tammy Sammons and John L. Simmons submitted their names for consideration during a meeting in District 1 this past week. They all live in Lumberton.

The candidates are seeking to finish the term of Loistine DeFreece, who resigned from the board on Oct. 8 because she no longer lives in the district, which is required. DeFreece’s term expires in July 2020.

“We expect to set the date for a special meeting for this month and swear in the new board member at our November meeting,” said John Campbell, chairman of the school board. “We have moved quickly because we think District 1 is entitled to representation.”

There is no written procedure for replacing a school board member other than by a vote of the board, Campbell said.

“We thought it should be an open and transparent process,” he said. “We advertised the meeting in the media, social media and the school website.”

Candidates will not be interviewed by the board, Campbell said.

The candidates answered 24 questions in writing for board members to review. The questions asked about their education, employment, local issues and their views of the role of school board members.

McDougald, a resident of Parkview Drive, Lumberton, is retired. She attended Robeson Community College in the business administration track.

In her statement, McDougald said “reducing the budget, better pay for staff and reducing unnecessary positions” are key challenges facing the school board. The biggest challenges facing public education in general are “guns, gangs and violence,” and “better quality teachers, which requires better pay.”

“It’s time for change,” McDougald wrote. “I believe I can bring a freshness to the school board in making decisions.”

Nemeroff, who lives on East 11th Street in Lumberton, is an insurance sales representative and former school teacher in Bladen County and at Southeastern Academy Charter School. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a bachelor’s degree in Education and received a master’s degree in Education from Dominican University.

To the question of the biggest challenges facing the Public Schools of Robeson County, Nemeroff said, “As an outsider looking in, I don’t think everyone has the same goal. The agenda has to always be about the children and what’s best for them.”

Competing with charter schools is a major challenge facing public education today, she said.

“Parents at charter schools are vested,” Nemeroff wrote. “They are active participants in their children’s education.”

Tammy Sammons, who lives on Greenbrier Lane in Lumberton, is a paralegal with the city of Lumberton and former Robeson County employee, having served in the Tax Office and Clerk of Courts Office.

Sammons received a bachelor’s degree from Campbell University and degrees from Fayetteville Technical College and Bladen Community College.

Sammons wrote that as a school board member she would “work unconditionally on behalf of the children to make sure they receive a high quality education. I want to be a voice for the community, students and teachers.

“Some of the challenges are building new schools, being able to provide every school with their own resource officer, improving schools that are low-performing, funding for PSRC and providing the resources needed by teachers and students.”

John L. Simmons lives on Dallas Road in Lumberton, and is a school resource officer and former police officer, deputy sheriff and Lumberton firefighter. He has a high school diploma.

In the questionnaire Simmons cited “classroom size, poverty, technology, bullying, parent involvement and funding” as the biggest challenges facing public education today.

As to what he would bring to the school board, Simmons wrote, “Thirty years of law enforcement taught me to respect disagreement without personalizing the debate and avoid paralysis in the face of dissent.

“I will ask questions rather than accept the status quo.”

DeFreece resigned after it became publicly known she no longer lived in District 1, where her house was flooded by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. A longtime educator who was first elected to the board in 2004, she vowed to run for an at-large seat in March.

Whoever is appointed to fill the balance of her term will have to run for election in March in order to keep the seat beyond July.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer