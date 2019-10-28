Health initiative kicks off Tuesday

October 28, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Gerald

LUMBERTON — A dinner and community meeting to announce the launch of Healthy Places N.C. in Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem will make the announcement during the dinner to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at at Adelio’s Restaurant, located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. The event is free and open to the public.

The Healthy Places N.C. initiative seeks to improve the health of 10 rural North Carolina counties. Through the initiative, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust is investing up to $100 million to improve the health of residents in the state’s rural communities.

The event will feature Dr. Laura Gerald, president of the Trust and a Robeson County native, as she introduces Healthy Places N.C. and the Trust’s approach to working with rural communities to improve health. Rural Forward North Carolina will facilitate the community conversation, and the North Carolina Institute for Public Health will present community health data.

Since 2012, Healthy Places N.C. has targeted key health issues, such as substance misuse, access to care, and healthy eating and active living, in seven counties and is now expanding into the Southeast region of the state.

Gerald
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_laura-gerald.jpgGerald

Staff report