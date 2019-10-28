Event raises $5,700 to help family with medical bills

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Kenan Lundy, left, Natalie Wilkerson and Heather Spivey pose with a “Hope for Hanna” sign during the Hope for Princess Hanna motorcycle/car ride. The money raised will help the family of Melissa and Brad Markham with medical bills as their child fights cancer.

LUMBERTON — A Saturday fundraiser drew a modest crowd, but a great reward, more than $5,000 to help a family financially who is struggling to pay medical bills as their child fights cancer.

Although the turnout was not what she hoped, Heather Spivey, who helped organize the Hope for Princess Hanna motorcycle/car ride, said the event surpassed expectations.

“The people who did show up, showed up big-time,” Spivey said.

The fundraiser was in honor of 10-year-old Hanna Markham, who has battled metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma since the age of 2, raised a total of $5,742 in cash and various gift cards.

“The money we raised was amazing,” said Kenan Lundy, an event co-organizer. “We feel like it was definitely a God thing.”

The event may be over, but the two are not finished raising money for the Markhams yet, Spivey said.

“We’re still going,” she said. “We’re not done.”

Lundy and Spivey each received a check for $100 after the ride, she said. Spivey said the two are selling auction items left over from Saturday’s fundraiser.

Lundy said the goal is to reach $6,000 soon.

She Hanna and her parents, Melissa and Brad, did a video thanking community members their efforts.

“We appreciate all the effort the community put forth to help our family!” Melissa Markham said. “I wish Hanna could have been there to see it.”

The family was unable to attend because Hanna is undergoing medical treatments in Tennessee.

“I am so thankful to Kenan and Heather for bringing awareness about childhood cancer to our community,” Melissa Markham said.

Saturday’s ride featured three cars and 11 bikers who left Emerge Gymnastics about 10 a.m. and traveled to Roosters Barnyard Sports and Entertainment Bar in Dublin and The Creek Bar & Grill in St. Pauls before returning. The ride was escorted to the county border by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s breast cancer awareness vehicle.

The fundraiser also included a yard sale, bounce house, raffles and concessions.

Among those in attendance were members of Lumberton High School Beta Club, Purnell Swett High School and Robeson County sheriff’s deputies.

To donate to Markham and her family, call Spivey at 910-316-4701 or Lundy at 910-734-1179.


Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

