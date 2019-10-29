Red Springs man charged in burglary

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — One person has been charged in a burglary near Red Springs on Monday during which a victim was held at gunpoint before managing to escape, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Allen Locklear, 25, of Kendra’s Drive, Red Springs, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

He was arrested about 2 p.m. at a residence on Taylor Street and was in possession of property that was stolen during the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 11:40 a.m. Monday to the 6800 block of N.C. 710 North in Red Springs in reference to a robbery. The female victim said she was at home when two people forced open the front door of the residence, held her at gunpoint and demanded property. She was able to escape the residence and flee to a neighbor’s residence.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

