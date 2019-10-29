Gift buys officers a pass with razor

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Things are about to get hairy at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as deputies and staff members put down the razors to raise money for a good cause.

The effort is part of No-Shave November, when a $25 donation will buy the deputies and staff members a pass on the policy against beards. More than $500 has already been raised, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The money will be used for the Shop with the Sheriff Christmas event, when families that have been touched by cancer can join the sheriff and go Christmas shopping.

“It’s going to get a little hairy around here,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “So don’t be shocked to see a uniform deputy or detention officer sporting a neat beard, goatee or slightly longer hair during November as it’s all for a great cause.”

Wilkins said that the departmetn’s policy allows for a few officers who are undercover to sport a beard, but essentially no one else.

Female officers and staff can show their support by using lavender-colored nail polish, dying portions of their hair or incorporating lavender hair extensions. Lavender signifies awareness for all types of cancer.

“The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle,” according to no-shave.org.

The campaign donates money raised to Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause is asked to make a $25 donation by writing a check payable to “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office” with “Shop with the Sheriff” in the memo line. Participants can mail donations to: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office 120 Legend Drive Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or drop them off at the sheriff’s office.

To learn more about No-Shave November, visit no-shave.org.

