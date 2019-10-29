Curator to speak at Native American Speakers Series Tuesday at Old Main

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Marshall N. Price will speak tonight as part of the Native American Speakers Series at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Price is the Nancy Hanks curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. The talk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, located inside Old Main. It is free and open to the public.

Price will share slides from the Native Voices installation and discuss the historical and social significance of the artwork in this show. He is the curator for the first major exhibition of contemporary American Indian art in the world, Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now.

He is also an adjunct faculty in the university’s Department of Art, Art History and Visual Studies. He received a Ph.D. in Art History from the Graduate Center, City University of New York.

