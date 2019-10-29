Man dies in motorcyle accident

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man died Monday night soon after crashing his motorcycle on Alamac Road near Popes Crossing Road.

Details on the death of Robert I. Rodriguez Jr. were not available, but there was many memories of him posted on Facebook.

Rodriguez was a graduate of Fairmont High School and a lover of motorcycles, according to his Facebook page.

He apparently died after being flown to a hospital after the accident.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol investigation continues, and The Robesonian will update this story when information made is available.

