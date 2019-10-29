Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Hector Lopez, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Larry Stone, Thorpe Road, Lumberton; Terran Baty, Hood Road, Lumberton; Brandon Sutton, Hood Road, Lumberton; Ronald Revering, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; William Bell, Hood Road, Lumberton; Glenn Locklear, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; Estella Kersey, North Alford Road, St. Pauls; and Donna Vasil, Smiths Farm Road, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Locklear, Wesley Road, Rowland; Matthew Chavis, Williamson Road, Fairmont; Robert Locklear, Pollys Lane, Maxton; and Eva Scott, N.C. 211 West, Lumberton.