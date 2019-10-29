Forum to address children’s rights

By: Staff report

MAXTON — Parents of Robeson County children are invited to a Robeson County Child and Parents/Guardian’s Education Rights Forum scheduled for Monday.

Members of the public also are invited to the forum that is to take place at 6 p.m. at Saint George United Methodist Church, located at 701 E. Martin Luther King Drive in Maxton.

The forum is structured for parents and guardians who feel their children have experienced social or civil rights violations at the public schools. Participants will be offered the chance to take part in a conversation about the educational rights of children and their parents or guardians.

Scheduled event facilitators are Jen Story, supervising attorney for Advocates for Children’s Services; Mark Dorosin, of Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; and Matt Ellinwood, of the N.C. Justice Center.

