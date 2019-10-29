Forum to address children’s rights

LUMBERTON — It appears that Bruce Davis has a challenger in his bid for re-election as mayor of Lumberton.

John Cantey, council mayor pro tem and representative of Precinct 5, has launched a write-in campaign for the office to which Davis is seeking his second four-year term in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Davis had thought he was unopposed until Friday, when he became aware of Cantey’s grassroots campaign.

It was on Friday that The Robesonian came into possession of a sample ballot that shows the mayor section of the ballot with Davis’ printed name in one line and Cantey’s handwritten name in the write-in line. The sample ballot also contains the official instructions telling the voter to write in a name and fill in the oval beside the name the voter writes on the ballot.

“I had known from day one he was at the (county) Board of Elections office telling people to write his name in,” Davis said Monday.

The Robesonian began trying to contact Cantey on Friday evening but was unable to do so, and made the decision to hold the story so that he could give his side of the story. He did not reply to calls and a text message that continued through Monday.

Cantey put out an “unfactual fact sheet” on Friday, Davis said. The sheet contains such statements as the city is being run as a dictatorship, and the incumbent mayor is ignoring South Lumberton because he hasn’t placed campaign signs in the area, part of which Cantey represents, Davis said.

One entry on the sheet reads, “Do Your Vote Count? Do You Have A Voice In This City? Are You The Forgotten Community? Atleast a sign in your Community will show that ALL CITIZENS DO COUNT IN THIS CITY. Maybe Not.”

Another entry reads, “Why in every Election, the Strong Voices of your Councilmen are attempted to be silenced by openly Endorsing Competition against them to remove them off the Board. GET OUT AND VOTE — NOW!!”

Another reads, “Why are backroom deals and running the City as a dictatorship seem to be OK? Well, it isn’t.”

The top of the sheet bears two reproductions of the Cantey sample ballot and an icon for Citizens for Change, for which The Robesonian could find no Robeson County connection. At the bottom is a illegible signature.

“It’s probably nobody,” Davis said.

Early voting began on Oct. 16 and concludes on Friday. Ballots can only be cast during One Stop at the Board of Elections office on Walnut Street in Lumberton.

Voters will cast ballots at their normal precinct sites on Nov. 5.

It could be that Cantey is hoping for voter apathy, Davis said. He said Cantey may be hoping there will be a low voter turnout because voters already have been told he is unopposed and won’t bother to go to the polls.

The mayor declined to speculate on whether or not Cantey is hoping that a larger voter turnout in the contested race in City Council Precinct 6, where incumbent Chris Howard is facing Roy Rogers, will provide him enough votes to win. Precinct 6 is majority black, and Cantey is black.

There are three other City Council races, but none of the incumbents, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, Eric Chavis in Precinct 7 and Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, are opposed.

Davis did point out that in the 2015 mayoral race he received 113 votes in Precinct 5 to Cantey’s 101 and Don Metzger’s 36. In total, 3,443 votes were cast in the race, and Cantey received 467, Davis said.

The incumbent mayor also noted that running a write-in campaign is not something new to Cantey.

“This is how he slipped in to office the first time,” Davis said.

Cantey ran a write-in campaign against incumbent Councilman Robert DeLane Shaw in 2005 and won by three votes

Davis and Cantey recently clashed on the issue of providing free space to Rep. Dan Bishop at City Hall. Davis was in favor, and Cantey was against. The council compromised on an offer to Bishop of $457 a month; it is unclear if Bishop will accept.

As a write-in candidate, Cantey’s campaign is not sanctioned by anyone or by any private, public or political organization. Nor does he have to openly declare as a candidate or pay the filing fee.

A check with local political operatives and the North Carolina State Board of Elections revealed no guidelines or regulations for becoming a write-in candidate in 2019. As recently as December 2016, a “person seeking to become a write-in candidate must submit a petition signed by a number of qualified voters, depending on how many registered voters are eligible to vote for this office. If there are 5,000 or more such voters, the requirement is 100 signatures,” according to the state Elections Board website.

There is no 2019 petition requirement, a state Board of Education spokesman said Friday.

Davis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Davis-3.jpg Davis Cantey https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_john-cantey-6.jpg Cantey

T.C. Hunter Managing editor