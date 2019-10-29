RCC sets reception for Nov. 11 to welcome new president

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees will hold a reception on Nov. 11 during which the public is invited to meet the institution’s new president, Melissa Singler.

Singler will begin work Friday as the college’s sixth president.

The reception will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Charles V. Chrestman Workforce Development Center’s BB&T Conference Room.

Singler was selected by the trustees on Oct. 3 in an 11-0 vote, becoming the last person standing from a field of 39 applicants. The North Carolina Community College System board approved the hiring, which was considered a formality, during its October meeting.

Singer has been serving as executive vice president at Cape Fear Community College in New Hanover and Pender counties, one of the larger community colleges in North Carolina with an enrollment of 23,000 students. While there she has provided leadership and direction for Academic Affairs and Instruction, Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Student Services and Enrollment Management, Information Technology Systems, Internal Compliance Review, Marketing and Communications, and Campus Security and Safety.

She has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she received a master’s degree in School Administration in 2004.

“I think we have made a great choice,” said Sammy Cox Jr., chairman of the RCC trustees. “… She understands the college system all the way through.”

