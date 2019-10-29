Poker Run on Saturday to benefit United Way

LUMBERTON — Wesley Pines Executive Director Wade Rozier will be among the bikers participating in the United Way of Robeson County’s Poker Run fundraiser this Saturday, which will honor his son.
The ride is being held in memory of Carr Scott Rozier, who died at the age of 31 in a motorcycle accident on May 24. Proceeds from the ride will benefit United Way and the programs and services the agency provides across Robeson County.
“It’s something he would have endorsed,” Wade Rozier said. “He would do anything to help people. He just had a generous heart.”
Plus, Rozier added, “He loved to ride.”
Kathy Hansen, a member of the United Way’s board of directors and an avid biker, suggested the event as a new way to raise money for the United Way.
“When we began planning the route and talking about the stops, I knew that the event was something that Carr would have loved,” said JoAnne Branch, the agency’s director of Marketing. “He was an Eagle Scout, rode anything with wheels — usually fast — from the time he was tiny, and loved Robeson County.
Remembering Carr and the many ways that he helped others seemed like the perfect way to recognize the impact that giving our time and money can have on the lives of those less fortunate.”
The run will begin with registration at Lumber River Trading-True Value Hardware at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Stops along the route include Princess Anne, where Boy Scout leaders from Carr’s Troop 301 will check in riders and share information about the impact of scouting for area young people. Other stops include Beacham Park in Maxton, the business incubator at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the Robeson County Church and Community Center in Red Springs, and St. Pauls High School.
At each stop, a representative of one of United Way’s funded community partners or a United Way program will share resources and check the riders in. Participating partner agencies and programs include 2-1-1, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Robeson County Church and Community Center, UNCP Healthy Start and Boy Scouts.
Participants will receive a playing card as they check in at each stop along the route. The riders will have a chance to enjoy refreshments at Wing Co. in Lumberton at the end of the route, where the winning poker hand will be rewarded with a Yeti cooler donated by Leinwand’s of Elizabethtown. Riders also will be able to buy raffle tickets for various gift cards and prizes donated by area merchants, and try to improve their hand with a bean bag toss for cards.
Registration may be completed online at www.unitedwayrobeson.org or riders may register on-site the day of at Lumber River Trading-True Value Hardware. Participants may ride a motorcycle, or use any form of transportation. The $20 entry fee secures a card at each of five stops, a helmet sticker and a T-shirt for the first 50 registrants. In addition, Wing Co. will give each participant a voucher for $5 off the purchase of a meal on the day of the Poker Run.
This event is sponsored by Lumber River Trading-True Value Hardware, Sign City, Wing Co. and Yamaha of Lumberton.