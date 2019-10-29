Rain part of Halloween forecast

LUMBERTON — Trick-or-treaters may need to add an umbrella to their costumes this Halloween.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 46% chance of rain during trick-or-treating hours, which will be between 5 and 9 p.m. throughout the county. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s.
Robeson County municipalities have set their hours for candy lovers who don’t mind the weather. Fairmont’s hours are from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Maxton, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Lumberton, 6 to 9 p.m.; Pembroke, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Rowland, 6 to 8 p.m.; Red Springs 5:30 7:30 p.m.; and St. Pauls, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Red Springs Police Department scheduled its trick-or-treating hours around the annual Fall Festival, which the department prefers children attend instead of knocking on doors, for safety purposes. The festival, held by First Baptist Church in Red Springs, will offer more than 50 trunks from which children can choose Halloween treats between 5:30 and. 7:30 p.m. Also available during the festival will be free food, inflatable bounce houses, face painting and a balloon artist. The church is located at 701 E. Fourth Ave.
The annual Candy Fest is the county’s largest event. It typically draws thousands of children by offering costume contests, inflatables, food and decorated vehicle trunks packed with candy. This year’s event also will include a live DJ, cakewalks and hayrides.
Candy Fest, hosted by the City of Lumberton and Vertical Church, will take place at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tim Taylor, director of the Lumberton Recreation Department, recently said the event is a large draw each year not only because of the candy, but the safe environment for children.
More than 20 trunks will be decorated this year. The vehicles will be stuffed with $3,000 worth of candy. The event is expected to draw about 3,000 people, Taylor said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Safety has provided some safety tips for trick-or-treaters this year:
— Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Walk and don’t run from house to house.
— Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
— Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
— Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
— Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
— Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
— Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
— Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
— Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
