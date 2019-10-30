Crime report

October 30, 2019

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sharon Strickland, Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; and Christian Hunt, Shannon Road, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Telford Oxendine Jr., Sanfaye Drive, Pembroke; and Jeffrey Edwards, Cattle Road, Lumberton.

Mantango McClure, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his apartment and stole his Apple iPhone SE, valued at $200.

Jujuan Pittman, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his apartment and stole a Sony PlayStation 4, valued a $446, and a PlayStation 4 game controller, valued at $65.