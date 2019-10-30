Schools adopt anti-litter program

Edge Edge

LUMBERTON — If all goes as planned, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s elementary school students soon will be talking trash, but in a positive way.

The plan is to introduce into the kindergarten through fifth-grade classes a homegrown anti-littering curriculum that will be called Project Trash Talk. The five-day program is scheduled to first be taught April 20-24, and annually thereafter. The inaugural dates were selected to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The school system credits county Commissioner David Edge with spearheading the effort to teach young children not to litter.

“I think it will be a great start and maybe tweaked over the years,” Edge said. “I think it’s great. I’m excited about it.”

Ever since he has been a member of the Board of Commissioners he has pushed the idea of someone leading a countywide anti-litter education program, Edge said. His concept was to create something that mirrored the programs fire departments use to send firefighters into schools to teach children how to react if they find themselves having to escape a house fire.

“I kind of thought about the same thing for a litter program,” Edge said.

He wanted to foster a program where people went into local schools to teach anti-littering lessons, he said. The first step would be finding someone to lead the program. One idea he considered was recruiting from among the retirees who hang out a local fast-food restaurants in the mornings.

But, about six months ago he was speaking at a Robeson County Republican Women meeting and brought up his idea for an anti-littering program, Edge said. Afterward a woman came up to him and expressed interest. The same woman, Monica Doares, called him a couple days later to say she was interested in getting the program started.

“I got her started and told her whatever she needed I would back her up,” Edge said.

Doares put together a team composed of people from the schools and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, he said.

From this group was born a steering committee, the core of which were Shanita Wooten, PSRC superintendent; Robert Locklear, PSRC assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability; and Olivia Oxendine, UNCP School Administration Program director and member of the North Carolina State Board of Education. Other committee members were Doares, St. Pauls Elementary School teacher Tiffany Locklear, St. Pauls Elementary Principal Jill Hathaway, and Natural Love, UNCP assistant director for Community Engagement.

“They have done it all,” he said. “It was my idea, but they have done it all, and they have done a superb job.”

They even came up with the title, Project Trash Talk, and the program’s mascot, Highway Hawk, he said.

“Now they are telling me we need to copyright the name,” Edge said.

The committee members also are suggesting the program be marketed and spread across the nation, he said.

The curriculum is being crafted by St. Pauls Elementary teachers, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC Public Information officer. The curriculum is incorporated and aligns with social studies standards in grades K-5.

No special materials will be needed because most activities only require paper, he said. If it is determined supplies are needed, donations from the community and parents will be requested.

“It’s all about education,” Edge said. “If we can get the children to tell momma and daddy you can’t throw trash out the window, it’s a start. Not all of them will listen to the kids, but it’s a start.”

PSRC students in kindergarten through grade 12 are participating in a contest to create the image of Highway Hawk that will be used in an instructional video and be incorporated into the Project Trash Talk logo, according to Burnette. The contest began Oct. 14 and ends Dec. 13. One winner will be selected from each K-5, 6-8, and 9-12 category. A panel of judges will select the top submissions, and winners will announced during the county Board of Education meeting on Jan. 14.

Edge said he will supply the prizes: $100 for the winner, $50 for second place and $25 each for the first, second and third runners-up.

“It is our hope that this new initiative will expand the dialogue between all community partners to educate and reverse the littering problem throughout the county,” Edge said.

