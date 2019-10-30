Recovery case workers’ jobs in jeopardy

LUMBERTON — John Cantey confirmed Tuesday that he has launched a write-in campaign for the office of mayor of Lumberton.

The mayor pro tem and representative of Precinct 5 on City Council provided confirmation in a 839-word email received early Tuesday morning by The Robesonian. The email was received the same day The Robesonian published an article about Cantey’s write-in campaign based on information received from Mayor Bruce Davis, who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term in the Tuesday municipal election, and documents obtained Friday by The Robesonian.

Cantey doesn’t give a precise reason in his email for making himself a write-in option for city voters. His only explanation is contained in the email’s second paragraph.

That paragraph reads, “Originally, there were no efforts to do a Write In Campaign, but it apparently became necessary after speaking with numerous of Citizens and reviewing the Letter from the Citizens from Change that was placed on my door. They did have some valid points that weren’t thought about.”

The paragraph is printed above exactly as it was written in the email. The “Letter from the Citizens from Change” is one of the documents obtained Friday by The Robesonian. The copy obtained by this newspaper carries a letterhead that contains the words “Citizens for Change.” It also bears two reproductions of a sample ballot, also obtained Friday by The Robesonian, bearing Cantey’s hand-written name beneath Davis’ name in the mayor section. The sample ballot purportedly was being handed out by Cantey on Friday. Davis has said Cantey has been handing them out to potential voters at the Robeson County Board of Elections office on Walnut Street in Lumberton.

The second sentence in Cantey’s email reads, “I take NO great pride in speaking against the Mayor but the Truth must be told.”

The bulk of the email is a list of complaints and accusations that imply Davis has led City Council and the city in a dictatorial fashion, has shown no interest in helping the residents of South Lumberton, has never asked Cantey to participate in certain functions as the mayor pro tem, and “abused power by removing minorities off of Boards and Commissions and then turned around and appointed his friends.” Cantey also writes that Davis “caused the Morale of City Employees to be at an “All Time Low” by rummaging through the desks and offices after hours. Or being overheard that ” The employees do work hard but don’t know if they deserve raises or not.”

Again, all quoted material from the email is printed as it appears in the the email.

When contacted Tuesday by The Robesonian, Davis took particular umbrage with the allegation he has removed minority members from boards and commissions.

“There is absolutely no truth to that,” he said.

Davis explained he appoints residents to only the Housing Authority and Visitors Bureau boards. The Housing board has seven members and Visitors board has six. On each board, four members are minorities.

“I appointed Cantey to the ABC board, and to my knowledge he has never attended a meeting,” Davis said.

By job definition, the mayor pro tem attends meetings and functions only when the mayor can’t, he said. And he almost never misses such a meeting or function, Davis said. Cantey was needed for one function he couldn’t attend but Cantey couldn’t so Councilman Leroy Rising was asked to go, the mayor said.

“The city recently approved a pay classification study for city employees that I supported,” Davis said in response to the accusation he didn’t believe city employees deserve a pay raise.

As for rummaging through employees’ desks after hours, Davis said, “I’m almost never there after hours.”

The mayor countered Cantey’s claim he was not interested in helping South Lumberton residents after hurricanes Matthew and Florence by saying that from “day one” he was totally engaged with all facets of getting the residents help in the wake of the storms. He worked with state and local political leaders, relief agencies, the National Guard, and religious and business leaders to ensure residents’ needs were met.

In his email Cantey also wrote, “During the aftermath of Florence, I personally asked the Mayor to assist me in touring South/West Lumberton to access the damages and ascertain what’s needed. ” His response was – Nah, We need a boat”.

“I do not recall any such request from Cantey while I was touring South Lumberton with emergency personnel,” Davis said.

There is speculation in local political circles that Cantey is hoping low interest in this year’s mayoral race among voters who were told Davis had no challenger will increase his chances of winning. There is further speculation that Cantey hopes his chances of winning will be further enhanced by the possibility of high voter turnout in the Precinct 6 City Council race in which incumbent Chris Howard is running against Roy Rogers. Precinct 6 is majority black, and Cantey is black.

The City Council Precinct 6 seat is one of four up for election this year, and it is the only contested race of the four. The other three seats on this year’s ballot are Precinct 1, with incumbent Rising; Precinct 4, Karen Higley; and Precinct 7, Eric Chavis.

As a write-in candidate Cantey, by state law, does not have to register as a candidate for municipal office and pay the registration fee.

Cantey was a write-in candidate when he first was elected to City Council. He ran a write-in campaign when he defeated incumbent Councilman Robert DeLane Shaw in 2005 by three votes.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election began on Oct. 16 and concludes on Friday. Ballots can only be cast during One Stop at the Board of Elections office in Lumberton.

Voters will cast ballots at their normal precinct sites on Tuesday.

Davis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Davis-4.jpg Davis Cantey https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_john-cantey-7.jpg Cantey

T.C. Hunter Managing editor