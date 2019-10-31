Daniels to speak to Democratic women

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Chief District Court Judge Judith Milsap Daniels will be the guest speaker on Saturday when the Democratic Women of Robeson County hold its monthly meeting at Village Station 1893 Restaurant, which is located at 2744 Roberts Ave.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which begins at noon.

Daniels, a native of Robeson County, was first elected as a District Court judge in 2008 and was appointed chief District Court judge in July 2018.

The Democratic Women of Robeson County, which works to encourage women to seek public office and to promote the election of Democrats, meets the first Saturday of each month.

