Crime report

October 31, 2019

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Latisha Manning, Pinto Drive, Lumberton; Larry Locklear, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Ina McCormick, Gaddys Mill Road, Rowland; Barbara Lowery, McCallum Road, Maxton; John Oxendine, Dolly Drive, Pembroke; and Horace Hardin, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Pearlie Locklear, O’Quinn Road, Maxton; and Philip Ward, Cedar Bay Drive, Lumberton.