Lawmen looking for missing man

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating looking for a 55-year-old Lumberton man who has been missing for almost a month

James Earl Fagan, 55, of Lumberton, was reported missing to the Lumberton Police Department on Oct. 22, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Fagan was last seen about 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Lumberton area. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. Fagan stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also has “FL” tattooed on his lower left arm and “#1” tattooed on his lower right arm.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are investigating the case. Anyone with information should call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

