LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Service annual BBQ plate sale will return on Friday for the first time in two years.

Last year’s fundraiser wasn’t held because the nonprofit was busy providing services in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Plates, which cost $5 each, can be picked up at the agency’s headquarters on Roberts Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. The plates will include barbeque, cole slaw, bread and cake. Drinks will be provided for those who eat in.

Plates should be picked on the Walnut Street side of the headquarters. A shuttle will be provided for those who want to eat in and who use Biggs Park Mall parking lot behind Sonic. Delivery is available for orders of 12 plates or more.

“This is our No. 1 fundraiser each year and we are excited to be doing it again,” Cmdr. Robert Ivey said. “This is a community event and we hope to see everyone come out and support their community-based rescue and EMS service.”