County scares up Halloween fun

Chavis Chavis The Robeson County EMS team created the “EMS Horrors” at the Robeson County Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday. The ambulance was a paramedic’s nightmare. It contained a dead body brought back to life and surrounded by a graveyard. The Robeson County EMS team created the “EMS Horrors” at the Robeson County Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday. The ambulance was a paramedic’s nightmare. It contained a dead body brought back to life and surrounded by a graveyard. Zyana Ransom, 7, and Aiyana Ransom, 9, load up on candy Thursday from the “Work in Progress” display created by the Robeson County Administrative Office for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Robeson County government departments created displays and a haunted house for the event. Zyana Ransom, 7, and Aiyana Ransom, 9, load up on candy Thursday from the “Work in Progress” display created by the Robeson County Administrative Office for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Robeson County government departments created displays and a haunted house for the event.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County government showed off its spooky side while promoting services at the Robeson County Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday.

More than 200 employees gathered about noon for part one of the inaugural celebration organized and staged by the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department at the department’s building. At least eight departments presented their employees’ take on Halloween-themed displays.

“This is our first time doing this, and it is really going over well,” said Wendy Chavis, Parks and Recreation executive director. “We wanted everyone to come together.”

Instead of coming up with a display, the Parks and Recreation Department transformed its facility on Kenny Biggs Road into a haunted house, completely eliminating the office look.

“Some of the county employees went in and it had them scared,” Chavis said.

The Robeson County Central Garage brought in a totaled vehicle, complete with a dead man in the front seat of the vehicle being towed. Robeson County Social Services employees dressed up as the “Ghostbusters” for their display, and even SEATS got into the action by filling a bus with dead passengers and a skeleton driver.

Executive Director Sharon Robinson said it took the department about a week to decorate the SEATS bus.

“We wanted it to have passengers,” Robinson said. “We started talking about the skeleton driver and went from there.”

The Robeson County EMS team also used a vehicle in its display, titled “EMS Horrors.” An ambulance was converted into a paramedic’s nightmare that contained a dead body brought back to life that was surrounded by a graveyard with human limbs rising through the ground. The display also came with a story.

“We ran into this wooded area and this is what we found,” EMS Director Patrick Cummings said. “We found this old graveyard and what was in that graveyard? An old Robeson County truck.”

The Robeson County Housing Authority created a Smurf Village and dressed each employee at the display as a Smurf. The village was life-sized and constructed with foam window panes, a roof made of canvas fabric and walls made from old The Robesonian newspapers.

The department’s goal was to parallel the Housing Authority to village life of the Smurfs.

“I think it’s awesome teamwork,” Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue said. “We came together for one cause. It’s awesome to see the creativity within their department.

“I think it’s an awesome outreach from our parks and rec department.”

Blue’s office staff participated with a display titled “Work in Progress.” The display was a backhoe loader in a “construction zone” with a sign displaying the title. She and her staff each wore Public Works vests and hard hats. She said the sign represented where they were as a department.

“I’m the new manager and we’re a work in progress,” she said. “We’re building the new building, and we’re still under construction.”

Part two of the event, which was to begin at 5 p.m., was the treat portion of the Trunk-or-Treat for children. The departments held a competition to see who could donate the most candy to the cause. In total, 15,630 pieces of candy were contributed to the event.

“People don’t want to go door-to-door anymore,” Chavis said. “They go to churches. We always wanted to do something for Halloween, so let’s do a trunk-or-treat.”

Chavis said she hopes the event will only get larger.

“They’re already talking about next year,” she said.

Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7649.jpg Chavis The Robeson County EMS team created the “EMS Horrors” at the Robeson County Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday. The ambulance was a paramedic’s nightmare. It contained a dead body brought back to life and surrounded by a graveyard. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7647.jpg The Robeson County EMS team created the “EMS Horrors” at the Robeson County Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday. The ambulance was a paramedic’s nightmare. It contained a dead body brought back to life and surrounded by a graveyard. Zyana Ransom, 7, and Aiyana Ransom, 9, load up on candy Thursday from the “Work in Progress” display created by the Robeson County Administrative Office for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Robeson County government departments created displays and a haunted house for the event. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSCN7652.jpg Zyana Ransom, 7, and Aiyana Ransom, 9, load up on candy Thursday from the “Work in Progress” display created by the Robeson County Administrative Office for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Robeson County government departments created displays and a haunted house for the event.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.