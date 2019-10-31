Bill toughening child-abuse laws clears legislature, heads to governor

Riddell Riddell Riddell Riddell Britt Britt

RALEIGH — Legislation sponsored by Robeson County’s resident state senator that strengthens laws to protect children and punish abusers received final approval Thursday by the North Carolina General Assembly.

Senate Bill 199, also known as the SAFE Child Act, received unanimous votes of approval Thursday in both the House and the Senate. The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his approval or veto.

“This bill reflects lengthy negotiations on a number of complicated issues. As a result of our work, this state will be safer from child predators and rapists,” said Danny Britt Jr., one of the bill’s primary sponsors and a lawyer by profession.

The bill also clarifies North Carolina’s consent withdrawal statutes and further criminalizes date rape drugs, according to Britt, a Republican from Lumberton.

The bill increases the statute of limitations for misdemeanor crimes involving abuse against children from two years to 10 years, and increases the length of time for which a child abuse victim may pursue civil action against a perpetrator, according to Britt. It further clarifies that a convicted sex offender who is limited from living close to a school also cannot move close to a school under construction.

It also further restricts access to juvenile social media profiles by high-risk sex offenders. The bill makes it unlawful for a high-risk sex offender to intentionally or knowingly use a commercial social networking website to access a personal profile of a person under the age of 16, contact a person under the age of 16, pose falsely as a person under the age of 16, and join online groups containing at least one person under the age of 16.

The SAFE Child Act expands the list of crimes for which an investigative grand jury can be convened and/or subpoena records to include child abuse, according to Britt.

New training programs for public school personnel regarding child sexual abuse and sex trafficking are also required under the bill’s provisions, to include best practices for prevention, warnings signs, intervention techniques, and available resources for assistance, according to information from House Speaker Tim Moore.

The bill strengthens the right to revoke consent to protect sexual assault victims and prohibits the knowing distribution of a beverage that contains any substance that could be injurious to a person’s health.

The bill is a big step forward for victims of child abuse and sexual assault, said Rep. Dennis Riddell, R-Alamance.

Riddell’s companion version of the SAFE Child Act was approved by the House on June 19 and referred to the Senate Rules Committee on June 20. No action has been taken on the legislation since.

“I have received dozens and dozens of letters, emails, text messages, and phone calls, from victims who have followed the progress of our bill,” Riddell said.

“To those victims, I want to say this bill is for you. If you’re a victim of child abuse, this bill is for you. If you’re an adult victim of sexual assault, this bill is for you. If you had your childhood innocence ripped out of your soul by an adult predator, this bill is for you.”

Riddell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Riddell.jpg Riddell Riddell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RiddellBW.jpg Riddell Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_danny-britt-perferred-3.jpg Britt