Pet of the week

November 1, 2019 robesonian News 0

Jasper is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a black Siamese mix, about 6 months old, weighs about 5 pounds, up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and neutered. Jasper is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. His adoption fee is $50. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_POW-Jasper.jpg