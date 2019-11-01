Marietta parade set for Dec. 7

By: Staff report

MARIETTA —The town of Marietta and the White House Volunteer Fire Department will again collaborate for the 33nd annual Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

The parade will take place in downtown Marietta. There will be food, entertainment, a raffle and an auction immediately following the parade at the Marietta Community Building.

The deadline to enter a float into the parade is Nov. 19. For information on how to enter a float, call Donna Stubbs at 910-628-8103, John Bare at 910-628-9368, or Mayor Justin Oliver at 910-628-6556. For vendor information, call Danny Campbell at 910-628-6008.

