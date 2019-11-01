Crime report

November 1, 2019

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ricky Jackson, Lofton Drive, Lumberton; Shawn Doll, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Tracy Burns, Lovette Road, Lumberton; Gerald Berry, Northfield Road, Lumberton; Jamil Chavis, Biggs Road, Rowland; Leslie Noble, Starlite Drive, Lumberton; Brittany Oxendine, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs; Latisha Wynne, Quest Drive, Rowland; Anthony Hunt, Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; and Morgan Parnell, Henry Berry Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kim Burgess, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Tiffany Chavis, Sandy Grove Road, Lumber Bridge; Frank Galbreath, Jones Road, Pembroke; Emily Bullock, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; and Katie Locklear, Chalmers Drive, Maxton.