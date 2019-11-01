Work to close Preston Road

November 1, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Preston Road near Maxton will be closed starting Monday so a pipe beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The section will be closed to traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work is scheduled to take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Red Hill Road to Missouri Road and back to Preston Road.

Staff report