Two teens charged in shooting

November 1, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two Fairmont teenagers were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a 20-year-old man critically injured.

Camrin Stephens, 17, and Lydell Hinson, 16, were arrested about 11 a.m. by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Stephens and Hinson are each charged with felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hinson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond, and Stephens under a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 5:14 p.m. on Oct. 14 in reference to a shooting and found Julius Caulder at his home at 1577 Turkey Branch Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Caulder was taken to an undisclosed medical center and was in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

