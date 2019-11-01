Attorney: Dollar General dispute resolved

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
LUMBERTON — A resolution to the dispute over the location of a Dollar General store in the Long Branch community is expected to be announced when the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets on Monday.

The store had been planned for a site across the street from the Long Branch Elementary School, prompting a citizens group to form in protest.

“It’s not going to built in that location,” interim County Attorney Gary Locklear said Friday.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the county administration building on Elm Street in Lumberton. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The company contracted by the retail chain and the citizens group have reached an agreement, Locklear said. Dollar General dropped its request for variances in the ordinances governing the size of the roadside sign the company wanted to erect and the number of parking spaces allowed. The citizens group dropped its appeal of the rezoning request approval that would have allowed the store to be built in the Long Branch community.

The company will look for another location on which to build, Locklear said.

During Monday’s meeting, the interim county attorney also plans to announce when a final version of the proposed dangerous dog ordinance will be ready for the commissioners to consider.

The proposed ordinance is an attempt by the commissioners to prevent another incident such at the one that happened on Dec. 10 in Marietta when 73-year-old Esta Currier and two children were attacked by four Rottweilers. Currier died at the scene, and the two children suffered injuries that required surgeries. One lost an arm.

Also on Monday’s agenda is a public hearing on a rezoning request. James and Ruth Britt, of Parkton, are asking that about 3.02 acres of land in a 95.12-acre tract, more or less, be rezoned from a Residential Agricultural District to a Heavy Industrial District to allow for the construction of a convenience store with gas pumps and a grill.

The commissioners also are to hear a presentation about upcoming Veterans Day events and to consider an appointment, or appointments, to the Robeson County Public Library’s governing board.

