Brothers charged with shooting into home

November 1, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two brothers were arrested Friday and charged with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Hunt, 21, and Triston Hunt, 19, both of Shannon Road in Shannon, are each charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Christian Hunt also is charged with simple possession of Schedule IV-controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I-controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Each was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

The charges come after sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Galaxy Lane in Shannon in reference to a disturbance and shots fired into an occupied residence. The shooting was the result of an alleged theft of money.

