12 municipalities vote on Tuesday

LUMBERTON — Tuesday offers a final chance for voters in 12 Robeson County municipalities to determine who will sit on their local boards.

Thirteen days of One-Stop voting ended on Friday at the Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton, and ballots on Tuesday must be cast within individual precincts. The polls that day will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. No voter ID is required for this election.

There are elections in 12 of Robeson County’s 15 municipalities. There are no races in Orrum, Raynham and Marietta.

There are mayoral races in nine of the 12 municipalities, but competitive races in just six of those, Lumberton, McDonald, Pembroke, Red Springs, St. Pauls and Maxton.

In Lumberton, Mayor Bruce Davis’ name will be the only one on the ballot, but Councilman John Cantey, who represents Precinct 5, has been running a write-in campaign.

Mayor Emmett Morton did not file for re-election in Maxton, and neither did Mayor Gerard Weindel in St. Pauls,

In Proctorville, Mayor Richard Pridgen did not file for re-election, and the ballot will not contain any candidates for that office, leaving it open to a write-in.

Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter and Parkton Mayor Albert Harry McMillian Jr. are both unopposed.

There are crowded races for town boards in some municipalities, including Maxton, Red Springs and Fairmont, but few or no choices in others, including Pembroke, where both incumbents are unopposed, and Lumberton, where the Precinct 6 race is the only one contested.

Through Thursday, there has been 1,143 ballots cast at the Elections Office during One-Stop, with the majority, 752, being cast in Lumberton. There had been 163 cast in Fairmont, 95 in Pembroke, 89 in Red Springs, 37 in Maxton and just four in St. Pauls.

According to the Board of Elections, people should vote at their regular precinct sites Tuesday, but interim Director Tina Bledsoe highlighted the following:

— Wishart voters will vote at Lumberton No. 4, which is the East Lumberton Resource Center at 1608 E. Second St.

— Smyrna voters will vote at Lumberton No. 6, which is the South Lumberton Resource Center at 1408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

— Back Swamp and Raft Swamp voters will vote at Lumberton Precinct No. 7, which is at the Myers Court Community Building at 317 Halsey St.

— Clybourn Pines voters will vote at Lumberton No. 8, which is the Lumberton Lions Club at 1985 Carthage Road.

If you have a question about your regular polling site, call the Board of Elections at 910-671-3080.

Following are the municipalities with elections and the candidates.

— Fairmont: Commissioners Charles Kemp, Cassandra Gaddy and J.J. McCree are facing challengers Heather Seibles and Melvin Ellison for three seats that are being contested. Terms are four years.

— Lumber Bridge: Incumbents Randy Russ and Alan Brunnet are the only two to file for two available seats on the town board. Terms are four years.

— Lumberton: Precinct 6 will be the only competitive race in Lumberton, with incumbent Chris Howard facing Roy Rogers for the City Council seat. Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7 all are unopposed. Terms are for four years.

— McDonald: Mayor James Taylor is facing challenger Paul Davis. Incumbents William Britt, Donnie Bacot and George Dean Carer are all unopposed for three seats on the town board. Terms are for four years.

— Maxton: Commissioner Victor Womack and Paul Davis are seeking the mayor’s seat, which incumbent Emmett Morton is leaving without filing for re-election. Incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore filed for re-election for their seats on the Board of Commissioners, but James McDougald will not seek re-election for his board seat. Challengers William Harold Seate, Donna Locklear, Chandra Short, and Toni “Kandy” Bethea filed for seats on the board. There are three seats available. Terms are for four years.

— Parkton: All six seats, including the mayor’s seat, on Parkton’s governing board are up for election. Mayor Albert Harry McMillian Jr. and incumbent aldermen Doris Underwood, Tony McVickers and Robin Hill filed for re-election. John Mitchell Matt, David Register and Christopher Paul Carlson have filed as challengers for three alderman seats. Incumbents Nathaniel Solomon and Annette McColl did not file for re-election. All terms are for two years.

— Pembroke: Mayor Greg Cummings will run against Allen Dial, who has served 16 years on the Town Council. Incumbent council members Larry McNeill and Ryan Sampson have not been challenged for their seats. Terms for four years.

— Proctorville: All four seats in Proctorville will be on the ballot, but only one incumbent, council member Virginia Ivey, filed for re-election. Mayor Richard Pridgen and council members Deborah Connor and Jennifer Connor did not file. No challengers have filed for any of the seats. Write-ins will determine the winners. Terms are four four years.

— Red Springs: Mayor Edward Henderson will be challenged by Largirtha Graham. Board of Commissioners incumbents Shearlie McBryde, Caroline Sumpter and Duron Burney filed for re-election, while Sandra Wilson, C.L. Edmonds and Robert McLean filed as challengers. The mayor’s term is two years, and the commissioners’ term is four years.

— Rennert: Town Council incumbents Brenda F. Locklear, Vivian Wilson McRae and Shirley Ashford Tolson filed for re-election to the three seats up for grabs. Sabrina Colson filed as a challenger. Terms are for four years.

— Rowland: Mayor Michelle Shooter filed for another two-year term on the Rowland Board of Commissioners and faces no challengers. Incumbents Jean Love and Betty Boyd are unopposed for two seats on the board. Terms are for four years.

— St. Pauls: In St. Pauls, former Board of Commissioners member David Ayers and Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson will seek to replace Gerard Weindel as mayor. Weindel did not file for re-election. Three people filed for the two at-large board seats, incumbents Jerry Quick and Evans Jackson, and challenger Buck Terry. All terms are four years.

