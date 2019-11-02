Blood drive at RCC on Nov. 14

November 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

WILMINGTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive in Lumberton.

As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, which can only be given by donors who are feeling well.

The blood drive in Lumberton is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Robeson Community College, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road.

One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. A flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.

It is important for people who have the flu to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged.

An appointment to donate blood can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Staff report