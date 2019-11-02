Kiwanis taking applications for help

November 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club of Robeson — Lumberton is currently accepting applications for grant funding for the next year.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 25.

The club contributes to organizations in accordance with its mission, “Improving the quality of life in our community through service to children and their families.”

Organizations can request an application by emailing Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton President Mary Winfree at [email protected]

Staff report