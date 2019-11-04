RCC to showcase local manufacturing

November 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has scheduled Made In Robeson Day for Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This showcase is open to the public, including students, parents, teachers, veterans and anyone interested in manufacturing in Robeson County. It will be in A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of RCC, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Manufacturers will present exhibits, hands-on activities and videos showing how products are made in Robeson County. Participants can register the day of the event.

For more information, contact William L. Locklear, assistant vice president of Public Service and Applied Technology Programs, via email at [email protected]

