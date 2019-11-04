Red Springs police arrest 3 on felony charges

Casiano Casiano Anderson Anderson Bowers Bowers

RED SPRINGS — Police here have made three felony arrests since Halloween night, including an arrest related to claims of sex crimes against a minor.

Stevie Casiano, 41, of 234 E. Fifth Ave. in Red Springs, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of statutory sexual offence with a child by an adult and one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to information from the Red Springs Police Department. Casiano was jailed under a $210,000 secured bond.

Lamar Javon Anderson, 33, of 62 McPhaul Lane in Red Springs, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of Schedule I-controlled substance. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Omarr Bowers, 18, of 140 Johnson St. in Red Springs, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony breaking and entering. Bowers was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Casiano’s arrest was related to offenses said to have happened between Nov. 1, 2018, and Dec. 2, 2018. Red Springs police Detective Lonnie Hausler arrested Casiano on an outstanding indictment. The case stems from an investigation that began in March when the juvenile victim reported the crime to her mother and her mother reported it to the Red Springs Police Department.

Anderson was arrested after officers received a call about 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to an unknown male pointing a firearm at a 13-year-old.. Officers found Anderson at the Jiffy Stop.

Officers stated that during a brief search of Anderson they found a Lorin .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 5 grams of what appeared to be the drug Ecstasy.

Bowers was arrested after a Red Springs police detective responded about 9 p.m. Thursday to a breaking and entering at a residence on Johnson Street. Upon arrival a detective spoke with the juvenile victim and his parents.

The juvenile told the detective he was home alone when he heard a noise in the living room and went to investigate. The juvenile said that when he got to the living room, an unknown male standing in front of the television ran out the door with it. The juvenile stated that a couple minutes later he heard a knock at the front door and when he answered, Bowers was standing there. The juvenile said he spoke with Bowers for a second before someone hit him in the face and choked him until he briefly passed out.

He became conscious again and heard Bowers ask, “Where is the PlayStation? Tell me or I’m going to shoot you.”

Bowers was located by a Red Springs police officer at his residence on Johnson Street. Officers located the television, computer and an air conditioning unit that also was stolen in woods near the Westgate apartment complex.

