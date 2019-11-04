107 years and counting

Star of Bethlehem Church Pastor Samuel Shropshire and church members held a surprise birthday party Saturday at Lumberton Rehabilitation for Janie Mitchell, who turned 107 that day. At the party, Commissioner Pauline Campbell presented Mitchell with a resolution honoring Mitchell for reaching the milestone on behalf of the Board of Commissioners.

