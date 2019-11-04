Vicious-dog ordinance almost ready for action

Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — The proposed vicious dog ordinance is nearly ready for action by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and will on the agenda for the board’s Dec. 2 meeting, County Attorney Gary Locklear said Monday.

“I need a little more time to make requested changes,” Locklear said. “You will have a final draft in your hands by the end of the week.”

The commissioners are expected to approve the ordinance that includes a tax on dogs and cats that is designed to fund more Animal Control personnel. After three deaths from dog attacks in the past five years, the county would crack down on dogs and their owners after a dog has been determined a danger to the public.

A 15-member advisory panel, representing veterinarians, the county Health Department and other stakeholders, hashed out an ordinance that the county attorney said will be controversial. An Oct. 3 public meeting on the draft ordinance saw only one comment from the son of a woman killed by four dogs in December.

The ordinance is posted online at the county’s website, and public comment will be allowed at the December meeting.

The commissioners met for a little more than 30 minutes and spent 20 minutes in executive session. No action was taken after the closed-door session. Commissioner David Edge was not present.

In other action, the Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for the construction of a convenience store at U.S. 301 and Parkton-Tobemory Road. The site is near the Parkton exit off Interstate 95 and the planned I-295 loop around Fayetteville.

James and Ruth Britt requested the commercial highway designation for three acres of land. They plan a store with gas pumps and a grill that will cost about $1 million.

No objections to the rezoning were raised during Monday’s public hearing. The county Planning Board already has approved the request.

The commissioners also heard a report from county Veteran Affairs Director Chris Oxendine. He said there will be Veterans Day celebrations in five municipalities on Monday

The Robesonian will publish information about Veterans Day events in St. Pauls, Pembroke, Lumberton, Red Springs and Fairmont.

Robeson County counts 10,480 veterans among its residents, Oxendine said. The veterans took in $99.6 million in pensions and other benefits in 2018.

Oxendine said the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has streamlined the claims appeal process to 120 days. Also, Vietnam veterans who were in the Navy have been recognized as victims of Agent Orange exposure and may apply for compensation for certain medical issues.

The next meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

