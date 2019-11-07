Fight at Orrum Middle investigated

LUMBERTON — About 30 hours after he went missing, Jericho Werrell knocked on the door of his uncle’s home near Rowland, told him he was cold, needed something to eat and a shower, and when that was done, was on his way back into the custody of the state on charges that he helped kill two brothers.

Lawmen aren’t sure how Werrell made it from the woods off N.C. 72, near the Department of Social Services, to Wayne Lambert’s home about 15 miles away, whether it was by foot, bike or a vehicle, but other details about the 13-year-old accused murderer are coming to light, including his full name.

The former student at Orrum Middle School has the same mother but a different father as Derrick Deshawn Hunt, who also is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths on Oct. 15 of brothers Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33. The brothers were ambushed in their home at 131 Marigold Lane in what Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has implied was a drug-related crime.

It’s unclear whether Werrell is facing additional charges for his escape. A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety said he could not comment. Werrell, who is about 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, escaped from DPS officers about noon on Tuesday after a court hearing at the Department of Social Services. He sprinted out of the building barefooted after being able to free one of his legs from a restraint.

A manhunt followed, with as many as 40 officers searching the woods neared the abandoned central office for the public schools while two law enforcement helicopters circled above. But the trail apparently went cold at the edge of the Lumber River. The next day the search resumed with lawmen and rescue personnel in boats searching in and along the river. But it’s clear now that Werrell was long gone.

The story of an escaped 13-year-old charged in two murders made its rounds on national TV. His mother, Nikki Jacobs, made herself available for interviews, and complained that she was unable to get help for a son that The Robesonian has learned was in constant trouble with law enforcement.

On Wednesday, she went on her Facebook page and offered the following two comments.

The first, at about 2 p.m.: “Man if y’all see my baby hug him and let him know everythings gonna be alrite. He my baby either ways.”

And about five hours later: “Lord I ask you keep your hands on my baby Jericho Werrell. Only God knows how he is feeling. You family is here. We love you no matter what. Come home baby.”

By then, however, it appears that Werrell already had made his way to the home of Lambert, whom he calls “daddy.” Lambert told WRAL the teen knocked on his door at about “sunset.”

“He’s not a bad kid,” Lambert told WRAL, adding that the teen “begged” not to be taken back to authorities.

Jacobs told WRAL that she is not sure how her son made it to Lambert’s, saying it appeared he walked, and might have stopped on the way at his grandmother’s abandoned home.

The Robesonian was told that Lambert and Jacobs together turned Werrell over to U.S. marshals in Lumberton, who then drove him to a juvenile detention center in Cumberland County. WRAL had videotape of Werrell, dressed in a red plaid shirt and white shorts, handcuffed and obviously distraught, being escorted into the facility.

It’s unclear what is next for Werrell. District Attorney Matt Scott did not want to comment on the case, but The Robesonian spoke with legal experts who said it would be up to Scott to determine if Werrell remains in the juvenile system, which means he could be freed in a few years even if convicted, or if he would head to adult court.

They said that decision could depend on what degree of “culpability” that Scott believes he had in the murders of the two brothers.

Donnie Douglas Editor