Fight at Orrum Middle investigated

ORRUM — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that included six to eight Orrum Middle School students on Wednesday.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he expects charges will be brought against some of the participants.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division is handling the investigation and has video footage of the fight, according to Wilkins.

Parents of the students have been notified, he said.

Principal Anthony Britt did not wish to comment.

