I-95 widening project gets $22.5M boost

WASHINGTON — Almost half of the more then $51 million in federal grants for transportation-improvement projects in North Carolina will be used to widen Interstate 95 between Lumberton and Fayetteville.

The I-95 project will benefit from $22.5 million in North Carolina Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant funds recently awarded to the North Carolina Department of Transportation by the federal DOT, according to information from U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both Republicans from N.C.

The project calls for the widening of 27 miles of I-95 to eight lanes between Lumberton and Fayetteville, according to a release from the senators. Once completed the area will be more resilient to major storms like hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Two bridges near Lumberton will be raised and several low-lying sections of the interstate will be upgraded to make them less susceptible to flooding. The project also includes state-of-the-art flood monitoring technology in order to manage evacuation routes in real time.

“One of my top priorities is modernizing North Carolina’s infrastructure and working with our local communities throughout the federal grant process to make sure their applications are as strong as possible,” Tillis said in a statement. “I’m proud North Carolina will be awarded $51 million in BUILD grants, which will go a long way towards improving safety on our roads and reducing traffic congestion. I want to thank (U.S. DOT) Secretary (Elaine Lan) Chao and the Trump administration for their support in improving North Carolina’s infrastructure.”

The U.S. DOT also awarded $15 million to the city of Greenville for a multimodal improvement project to enhance the city’s vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle infrastructure. The project will include roadway realignment and resurfacing, the extension of an existing greenway space, construction of a multi-use path, and conversion of an abandoned rail.

The town of Mooresville was awarded $13.6 million for the construction of a new 1.7-mile roadway from Interstate 77 to N.C. 115/Mecklenburg Highway. The new road will better connect Mooresville to the Lowe’s Corporate Campus and the Department of Defense Contractor Technologies.

“North Carolina’s roadways are critical for economic growth,” Burr said in a statement. “Today’s announcement awards more than $50 million to the state through the highly competitive and selective BUILD Grant program. This funding will improve North Carolina’s infrastructure to ensure passenger safety and to better connect communities for years to come. I applaud the City of Greenville, the Town of Mooresville, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for recognizing the benefits of building a strong infrastructure in their communities.”

A spokesman for the North Carolina Transportation Department said in early August that the project to widen I-95 from Exit 22 in Lumberton to a point near Hope Mills, originally scheduled to start in 2026, has been pushed back two years. The project to widen the stretch to eight lanes now was projected to start in 2028, Andrew Barksdale said.

The delay was caused by the recent adoption of DOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program, he said. The program is a 10-year plan that schedules and budgets all transportation improvement projects during the 10 years of the plan. The latest program covers 2020 through 2029.

“We had to balance everything in the 10-year plan, and we had to be able to afford everything in the 10-year plan,” Barksdale said at the time.

The widening project from Exit 22 to Hope Mills was unveiled in Lumberton on July 22. During the community meeting, DOT representatives spoke of how the project calls for every bridge to be replaced and every interchange upgraded to 21st century standards. The new bridges are to be taller and wider. Four of the six exits along the 18-mile stretch are to get roundabouts on either side of I-95. Exit 22, which recently was upgraded, will not be changed.

The road surface and culverts are to be upgraded to meet 100-year flood standards.

